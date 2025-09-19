Central Wyoming Fair Draws A Crowd And Boosts Local Economy
With millions of dollars flowing into the community, the fair is more than just rides and rodeos — it’s a huge cash cow!
Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo saw some growth this year with an extra 5,000 gate admissions and over $100,000 in impacts to the local economy.
This year's CWFR brought in $3,467,950 between July 4-12 with top spending in food, beverage, retail, lodging, recreation, and transportation.
There were 140,000 gate admissions and 2,840 overnight stays.
“The Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo continues to be an incredible asset for our community,” said Annette Pitts, CEO of Visit Casper. “Wyoming residents and out-of-state visitors attend the event, pumping money directly into Casper-area businesses.”
Visit Casper works with the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo to promote and sponsor the event. Taking place each July, it includes a carnival, exhibits, PRCA rodeo and parade.
"CWFR brings people from out of our area to Casper," said Tom Jones, General Manager of the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. "It's a great event that gets folks to come to Casper, where they attend the festivities offered, but in turn pump money into our local economy and Casper-owned businesses."
Top markets for 2025 included Gillette, Douglas, Riverton, Denver and Rock Springs. Visit Casper promoted CWFR through a variety of tactics, including:
Influencer campaign partnership
Organic social media
Newsletters
Support through the Casper Area Impact grant in partnership with the City of Casper
