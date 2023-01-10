Casper Fire-EMS responded to several vehicle-related incidents Monday evening that resulted in the hospitalization of one person and alleged arson of several vehicles in a separate incident, according to a news release from the department on Tuesday morning.

These incidents occurred after the structure fire in the 2300 block Breck Avenue on Monday afternoon.

At 8:24 p.m., firefighters responded to a vehicle crash with an entrapped and injured person at East 15th Street and Fairdale Avenue.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and used the hydraulic extraction tools known as "the jaws of life" to remove the door, remove the patient and have them taken to Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center.

The patient appeared to have non-life-threatening injures.

Less than an hour later, firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center).

They found several vehicles on fire on the north side of the center.

They quickly put out the fires and prevented damage to the building.

The fires were intentionally caused, with road flares and signal-style flares placed or fired into the vehicles' passenger compartments, according to personnel with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.

There were no reported injuries in this incident.

The Task Force continues investigating the cause of these fires.

The Casper Police Department urges anyone with information about this incident to call it at (307) 235-8278.

