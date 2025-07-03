Handful of Suspected Arson Fires Being Investigated in Casper

Between 8:00 p.m. last night and 8:00 a.m. this morning there were five separate reported fires in Casper.

The Casper Police Department, along with partnering first responder agencies are currently investigating these as arson. No injuries have been reported; however, one incident resulted in significant property damage.

Locations of Suspected Arson Fires:

• 900 block of South Chestnut Street (8:10pm July 2)

• 1600 block of East Yellowstone Highway (2:15am)

• 900 block of North Kimball Street (2:56am)

• Area of East H Street and North Lincoln Street (3:12am)

• 400 block of North McKinley Street (7:58am)

The Casper Police Department urges residents to remain alert for suspicious activity, particularly in the areas listed below. If you live in these areas, please review your home surveillance footage from the evening of July 2 and early morning hours of July 3 and share any relevant information or footage with the Casper Police Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at 307-577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.

Natrona County Barn Destroyed in Fire June 25, 2024. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore. Photos courtesy Natrona County Fire District