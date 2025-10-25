Each autumn in Casper, locals look forward to the lively and uplifting celebration known as Dancing with the Stars of Casper. Community leaders pair up with professional dancers for a dazzling evening of rhythm, costume, and charity at the Ford Wyoming Center. Hosted by Mercer Family Resource Center, the event raises vital funds for its mission of education, counseling, and prevention services that strengthen families and youth in the Natrona County region.

What makes the night special is the lively show, plus silent and live auctions, a plated dinner, and the opportunity for the community to vote on their favorite dance couple.

Through the flash of spotlights and the whirl of choreography, the event becomes more than entertainment: it becomes a symbol of Casper’s spirit of giving, showing how the city comes together to support one another, and to make real impact through shared celebration.

This year's performances were opened by dancers with Rising Star and Dance EVolutions. The volunteer contestants participating in the contest are: Mike and Lish Rone, Lisa Crum and Aaron Walters, Shawn Snyder and Ashley Burridge, Dana Bonander and Cassaundra Spargur, Beth Worthen and Mike Boulter, and Sean Peverly and Joy Gallup.

The judges include Amber Fazio, Effie Bird, Nat Steinhoff, and Sloan Dickey. Cathy Holman and Hunter Harmelink are the Emcees of the night.

When K2 Radio News spoke with the Mercer Family Executive Director, Brittlyn Adame, she was putting the finishing touches on decorations. She said she is so grateful to the amazing donors who continue to support them each year and the amazing volunteers and dancers who are willing to help out year after year. The dancers begin preparing as early as June. It takes several months to put this popular fundraiser together every year, culminating in a joyful, creative way to raise essential funds to support local families, youth, and wellness through the Mercer Family Resource Center.

💃 Dancing with the Stars of Casper 25 October 2025 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media