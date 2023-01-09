UPDATE: Structure Fire on Breck Ave. Displaces Two, One Pet Deceased [PHOTOS]

UPDATE 4:20 P.M.

Two occupants were inside the residence of the reported structure fire on the 2300 block of Breck Ave, said Public Information Officer Dane Andersen with the Casper Fire-EMS Department.

Andersen said one of the persons was taken to Wyoming Medical Center for evaluation.

The body of the fire was found in the North and West corner of the residence.

Casper Firefighters did a "quick knockdown" of the fire.

At this time the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

The residents of the home will be, at least temporarily, displaced. Rocky Mountain Power was on-scene to disconnect the power.

While two dogs escaped in time, one pet--a cat--did not and was found deceased.

K2Radio News will update this story as more details become available.

