Candy seekers lined up for the annual Trick or Treat Trail 2025 in Casper on Sunday, October 26 at the Ford Wyoming Center. The free event, hosted by the The Science Zone, was an afternoon of costumes, candy, and safe trick-or-treating under one roof. It's scheduled to continue until 7 PM.

The festivities began with a special “calm time” for guests with special needs from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., followed by general admission from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Attendees winded their way through a decorated trail of vendor booths handing out goodies and showcasing spooky scenes, all inside the event center. The Science Zone delivered on its promises of “candy, costumes, and spooky fun around every corner.”

With sponsors and local vendors already signed up, organizers anticipate thousands of trick-or-treaters enjoying the safe indoor setting. In past years, participant numbers surpassed 5,000 according to event flyers. Across the country, trick-or-treat trails have become one of the most popular ways for families to celebrate Halloween — offering a safe, festive, and community-focused alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating. These organized events, often hosted in local arenas, parks, or community centers, combine the magic of Halloween with peace of mind for parents.

Beyond safety, trick-or-treat trails bring communities together. They encourage local participation, spotlight small businesses, and often collect donations for charities. The events foster a sense of belonging and nostalgia — the spirit of Halloween wrapped in a family-friendly package.

With spooky decorations, creative costumes and plenty of candy, Casper’s Trick-or-Treat Trail was a highlight of the weekend. Check out our favorite pictures below followed by a photo collection from Saturday's Monster Mash at David Street Station.

