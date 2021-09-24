Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Asks Community for Christmas Parade Theme Ideas

We know, we know. It's only September. But, whether you like it or not, winter is coming. But, with that comes one thing that is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

We understand that December seems like a long way away, but it will be here before you know it. The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce knows this, which is why they're asking for ideas for this year's Christmas Parade right now!

"We have a staff member who attends the Downtown Casper Business Association meetings," said Kim Coleman, the Marketing Manager for the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce. "They were talking about how last year's parade only had 10 floats, and they want to revamp it. So the DCBA and the Proud to Host the Best approached Jason DeWitt and he said that the Chamber would love to plan this year's parade!"

But they don't want to do it alone, and that's where you come in. The Chamber of Commerce wants your ideas for what the theme of this year's Christmas parade should be. Should it be A Christmas Story, complete with a blonde, bespectacled little boy firing off his Red Ryder BB Gun? Or perhaps a Grinch, stealing all of Casper's presents until Cindy Lou Who gives him a change of heart (that was two sizes too small?) What if the entire downtown erupts in our rendition of 'God Only Knows,' Love Actually-style? The choice is yours, Casper. If you have an idea, send it their way.

All you need to do is email your theme ideas to christmasparade@casperwyoming.org by September 27. Once the Chamber gets all of the ideas, they will bring them to City Council and begin looking for sponsors and volunteers. Now is your chance to decide what Christmas in Casper will look like this year.