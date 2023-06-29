The Casper Area Impact grant program – funded by Visit Casper and the City of Casper – has awarded thousands of dollars in direct and in-kind funding to 23 nonprofits for the 2023-2024 fiscal year to support local events that bring overnight visitors to the area, according to a press release on Thursday

“The Casper Area Impact grant program allows local organizations to bring events that drive the tourism industry to Natrona County,” Visit Casper's Business Development Coordinator Amanda Sewell said.

The program helps build a year-round economy and improves the local quality of life, Sewell added.

Requests for funding fall into three categories: monetary, in-kind support and service and facility rentals.

The program awarded funding to these organizations:

Windy City Wrestlers – $2,000.

Tate Museum – $1,000.

Casper Youth Basketball Tournaments – $7,500.

USA Softball of WY – $2,000.

BMX State Finals – $1,000.

2024 State Pool – $2,000.

State Darts – $2,500.

State 10-Ball – $500.

High Plains Fire Conference – $1,500.

Special Olympics Summer and Fall Tournaments – $3,000.

Wyoming Association of County Officials – $1,500.

9/11 Day of Service Serve Wyoming – $500.

The City of Casper gave in-kind support to these organizations

USA Softball of Wyoming – $4,000.

Christmas Parade – $2,700.

2024 State Pool – $5,500.

Wyoming Central ABATE Motorcycle safety run/parade – $1,350.

Juneteenth Celebration – $500.

Art in the Park – $300.

Central Wyoming Fairgrounds – $2,043.

Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo – $3,750.

Special Olympics Summer – $1,500.

Special Olympics Fall – $100.

Pops in the Park – $500.

2024 Casper Invitational – $1,000.

Casper Amateur Hockey Club – $1,757.

Visit Casper awarded in-kind support to these events:

Let Er’ Buck Fest.

Christmas Parade.

Casper Balloon Roundup.

A Tribute to the American Cowboy.

Juneteenth Celebration.

Art in the Park.

Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

Pops in the Park.

Wyoming Association of County Officials.

The Senator.

Casper Amateur Hockey Club.

2023 Summer Mural Project.

(The value of this in-kind support is not known at this time.)

The Casper Area Impact grant committee looks at several factors on applications: the number of room nights generated in local lodging accommodations, time of year for the event, impact and retention. After the committee reviews the applications, it forwards them to the the Visit Casper board of directors.

The 2024-2025 cycle opens May 2024.

Additional information can be found at visitcasper.com/about/grants.

