Casper is preparing for the return of the College National Finals Rodeo in June, with the help of local lodging establishments.

Thirteen hotels will donate 50 rooms and 600 room nights for staff and leadership of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, which oversees the CNFR.

"The room donations help support having CNFR in Casper," said Tia Troy of Lightning Bug Public Relations.

The donations are worth $139,098.

Wayne Stewart, director of marketing and communications for Visit Casper said Casper lodging properties continue to support the CNFR. Visit Casper is a joint powers board, and its mission is to bring visitors to Natrona County in support of the local economy and quality of life.

“Their donations are an integral part of having this national event in Casper," Stewart said.

The CNFR takes place from Sunday, June 11 through Saturday June 17.

During the event, 400 top collegiate rodeo athletes from 135 colleges compete in events including bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying.

The participating hotels are:

Best Western Downtown Casper Hotel.

Candlewood Suites.

Comfort Inn.

Courtyard by Marriott.

Hampton Inn.

Hilton Garden Inn.

Holiday Inn East.

LaQuinta.

Quality Inn.

Ramkota Hotel.

Residence Inn by Marriott.

Sleep Inn.

Super 8 West.

Renee Penton-Jones, Regional Director of Operations for Regency Hotel Management said Casper is synonymous with the College National Finals Rodeo.

“To have this event take place in the heart of Wyoming is something we don’t take for granted and through these room donations, Casper continues to show our commitment to this event," Penton-Jones said.

Other events happening during CNFR week include:

Gabriel the Bull at The Bloomery -- Saturday, June 10.

Beer yoga at Frontier Brewing -- Saturday, June 10.

WCDA Summer Market at David Street Station -- Tuesday, June 13.

Buck-A-Roo Bash at David Street Station -- Wednesday, June 14.

A tradeshow at Ford Wyoming Center throughout the week.

Rodeo Red Carpet -- Friday, June 16.

Cinch Style Show at Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center -- Saturday, June 17.

Special Olympics Rodeo at Ford Wyoming Center -- Saturday, June 17.

NIC Fest at Nicolaysen Art Museum -- June 16-18.

