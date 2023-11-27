Casper Christmas Parade Winners Announced

The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce has just announced the winners of the Casper Christmas parade and the grand prize goes to the City of Mills.

Kelly Walsh Marine Corps JROTC were awarded Best Walking Group.

Best Decorated Float went to the National Historic Trails Center.

Natrona County High School nabbed the People's Choice award.

Best Decorated Vehicle went to the Casper Shrine Club-Calliope Clown Unit, and the Best Decorated Automobile belongs to the Oil Capitol Auto Club.

Congratulations to all for you hard work and innovative designs!

