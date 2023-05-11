Visit Casper Announces New Marketing Co-Op Opportunity

Visit Casper has announced the launch of their new Marketing Co-op -- a unique way to collaborate with local stakeholders with the goal of increasing tourism in the Casper-area.

The program provides tourism-driving businesses in Natrona County the opportunity to apply for $2,500 of marketing funds to help with their efforts as well as Visit Casper's.

Applications are due by May 31st, and winners will be selected by mid-June.

Who Qualifies?

Attractions

Events

Lodging

Guides & Outfitters

Restaurants

Coffee Shops

Bakeries

Breweries

Retail Recreation

If you are a business owner that owns more than one of the types of business listed above, you may only submit one application under one business name. The full $2,500 must be spent to market the business listed on the application.

Spending Requirements

The selected winners will be required to spend the awarded funds on their choice of tactics: Paid Social, Statics Ads, Local Billboard, 1/4 Page Ad in Visit Casper Visitor's Guide.

Campaigns must run during Visit Casper’s 2024 fiscal year (July 1st, 2023 – June 30th, 2024).

Application Details

Applications are due by May 29th and can be submitted as a PDF, PowerPoint presentation or you may print it and deliver it to offices at 139 W 2nd Street #1B, Casper, WY 82601.

Applications must include the following:

AN OVERVIEW OF YOUR BUSINESS: This should include a short description of who you are, what you offer and specific details on what you plan to promote and why. For example, are you a brewery promoting the release of a new beer? An outfitter promoting a special offer/discount? Or a rental company promoting the experience you can offer? We want you to showcase yourself and highlight your unique offerings. Include a link to your website and any social media channels you have a presence on.

BUDGET PROPOSAL: Visit Casper wants to know how will you spend the money, why you want to spend the money on your chosen tactic(s), when you plan to launch your campaign, the month(s) it will be running, and which market(s) you plan on targeting. Your budget can be built using the prices outlined below for each available tactic.

Timeline

Applications open May 8th and the deadline to submit is May 29th. Winners will be announced and funds will be provided by mid-June. The use of funds, depending on the campaign timeline that was submitted in the application, may begin on July 1st, 2023.

If you are a business interested in learning more and submitting an application, please review the outline, media kit and additional resources below and reach out to Wayne, our Director of Marketing & Communications, at Wayne@VisitCasper.com if you have any questions.

A townhall will take place on Monday, May 8th to discuss this program and answer any questions from interested parties.