Avoid Southbound Interstate 25 at Wyoming Boulevard for Accident

Avoid the area of southbound Interstate 25 at Wyoming Boulevard for an accident investigation, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

This area of the highway will be close for an unknown period of time.

Seek alternate routes for travel.

Traffic is being diverted from southbound I-25 to Wyoming Boulevard.

Ppease use the Hat Six Road -- Exit 182 -- or the Old Glenrock Highway to continue southbound travel.

This post will be updated when more information becomes available.