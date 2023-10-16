Accident Near Lyman Results in Deadly Crash

An Idaho man is dead following an accident near milepost 48.29 in Uinta County near Lyman. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 4:07 PM.

According to a preliminary crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Kenneth King, 74, was driving eastbound on Interstate 80 when his commercial vehicle veered off the roadway into the median. The vehicle continued in the median before falling between the bridge onto the I-80 Business Loop below the interstate.

The vehicle struck the earth embankment to the east of the Business Loop, where it came to an uncontrolled rest.

Driver inattention and cell phone use are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 110th fatality on Wyoming roadways this year compared to 107 at the same time last year, 92 in 2021 and 107 in 2020.

10 Rules Wyoming Drivers Refuse to Follow