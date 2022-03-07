Authorities Ask For Help In Mills Apartment Fire Investigation

Two firefighting agencies in Natrona County have issued a joint statement regarding last week's fire that gutted an apartment complex that was under construction.

According to the statement, released by the Mills Fire Department and Natrona County Fire District, crews were dispatched to the scene at Poison Spider Road and Falcon Avenue after several callers reported the building was on the fire.

Crews have remained on scene since Friday night, monitoring for hotspots and securing the scene for an upcoming investigation.

Mills Assistant Fire Chief Wil Gay and Casper Fire-EMS Investigator Jason Parks are leading the investigation. Also assisting are Matt Gacke of the Natrona County Fire District, Mark Cornett with Evansville Fire and several investigators from the Denver Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Thanks to the extensive damage to the building and safety concerns related to recent winter weather, the investigation has not begun.

"The property will be secured with fence and security personnel until investigators can safely work the fire area," the statement reads. "If the hazards on scene are mitigated and the weather cooperates, investigators are hopeful to access the area of origin later this week.

"We cannot speculate what started the fire at this time; investigators are in a holding pattern until an investigation can be completed."

Investigators are asking for the public's help in providing any photos or video of the complex that may have been taken between 4:30 and 7 p.m. on Friday night. If you have any, contact the Mills Fire Department at 307-234-8481 and provide them with that information.

Also, the public is urged to avoid the area as it is an active, ongoing fire investigation and there is heavy equipment in the area.

Anyone caught inside the area without the approval of the Mills Fire Department will be arrested and charged with trespassing and tampering with a fire investigation.