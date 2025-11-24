Our friends at the US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming shared this information ahead of a potential potent Winter Storm impacting post-Thanksgiving weekend travel.

Plan ahead this Thanksgiving week, and never travel without your Emergency Vehicle Kit!

National Park Service, nps.gov National Park Service, nps.gov loading...

Safe Travel Tips for Snowstorms

Winter storms can turn a routine drive into a dangerous ordeal, but careful planning can keep you safe on snowy roads. Before heading out, check the weather forecast and road conditions. If authorities advise against travel, it’s best to delay your trip.

Prepare your vehicle for winter. Ensure your tires have good tread and consider snow or all-weather tires. Keep your gas tank at least half full and check that windshield wipers, lights, and the battery are in good condition. Carry an emergency kit with blankets, water, snacks, a flashlight, a first-aid kit, and a shovel.

While driving, slow down and increase your following distance. Snow and ice reduce traction, making sudden stops hazardous. Use low beams in heavy snow and avoid using cruise control. If you start to skid, steer gently in the direction you want to go and avoid slamming the brakes.

Stay alert for black ice, snowplows, and vehicles that may be struggling. If visibility becomes too poor or roads too slick, pull over safely and wait for conditions to improve.

Finally, let someone know your route and expected arrival time. With preparation, patience, and caution, you can navigate winter storms safely.

GOAT Snowstorm in Casper - April 3-4, 2023. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media