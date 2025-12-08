With another Wyoming winter rolling in—bringing crisp mornings, snowy roads and long stretches of subzero nights—many families across the state are bracing for higher energy bills. And with national forecasts pointing to increased heating costs this season, finding practical ways to stay warm without straining the household budget is becoming a familiar conversation around kitchen tables.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Americans can expect slightly higher residential utility bills in the coming year, and natural gas prices are projected to rise this winter as well. For many Wyoming residents who rely heavily on heating through the cold months, that’s unwelcome news.

While nudging the thermostat down a few degrees is a common piece of advice, local energy experts say there are plenty of ways to stay comfortable without sacrificing warmth.

Small Adjustments Bring Real Savings

The U.S. Department of Energy says reducing the difference between indoor and outdoor temperatures—even by a few degrees—can lower heating bills noticeably. Adjusting your thermostat by 7 to 10 degrees for part of the day could save as much as 10% annually. For some families, that might mean lowering the nighttime setting or turning down the heat while everyone is at work or school.

Still, comfort matters. Wyoming winters are no joke, and the idea of letting the house cool down too much may not be appealing. But energy efficiency specialist Vernon Trollinger notes that people often feel humidity more than temperature. “Most folks can’t really tell the difference between 70 degrees and 75 degrees,” he says. “It’s the dryness or dampness in the air that gets their attention.”

Smarter Heat, Not Less Heat

For families who’d rather not fuss with the thermostat every day, smart thermostats are becoming increasingly popular across the state. These devices automatically adjust temperatures based on your habits and the weather—handy for Wyoming’s wide temperature swings.

Check for Heat Escaping Your Home

Drafts can be a real problem in older Wyoming homes and ranch houses, where long winters and strong winds take a toll on insulation and windows. A home energy audit—whether done professionally or using a checklist from your utility company—can help identify where the warm air is sneaking out.

Shut a dollar bill in your door. If it slips right out, you’ve got a leak. Or run a damp hand around window frames—you’ll feel a cold draft right away.

Even small gaps can make a big difference, especially during a Wyoming cold snap. Fortunately, many can be fixed with inexpensive weather-stripping or sealant from the hardware store.

Everyday Habits to Help You Stay Warm for Less

Energy experts recommend several strategies that can make winter heating more efficient:

Let the sun in. Open south-facing curtains during the day to take advantage of Wyoming’s bright winter sunshine.

Change furnace filters regularly. Dust and pet hair make your system work harder.

Keep interior doors open. Homes heat more evenly with proper airflow.

Use ceiling fans wisely. Set them to rotate clockwise on low to gently push warm air down.

Seal off drafts. Even simple draft stoppers at exterior doors can help.

Run large appliances at night. Ovens and dryers add extra heat when it’s needed most.

Switching to LED bulbs can also help reduce electricity use during those long winter nights.

Every little bit you keep inside your home is heat you don’t have to pay for again.

