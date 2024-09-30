Wyoming Wildfire Season Continues With Elk Fire And Pack Trail Fire

It is nearly October and unseasonably hot, dry temperatures with strong wind mean wildfire season is still underway. The Elk Fire in Sheridan County is now over 22,500 acres and the Pack Trail Fire south of Togwotee Pass is over 19,600 acres.

Sheridan County announced this afternoon that the Little Horn area could be imminently impacted tomorrow. Residents of the area have been notified to be ready in case of evacuation.

The northern portion of the Tongue Ranger District north of highways 14 and 14a is closed.

This order is being put in place to protect firefighter and visitor safety. The area is being heavily used by firefighters, including large equipment.

The town of Dayton is not under an evacuation notice at this time (2:23 p.m. on Sep. 30).

Fire crews continue to focus on structures protection along the face of the mountain along Pass Creek toward Dayton.

The Pack Trail fire was caused by lightning on September 15 and burning 23 miles southeast of Moran, Wyoming. It is burning on both the Bridger-Teton National Forest and the Shoshone National Forest in Western Wyoming.

An emergency closure is in effect around the Pack Trail and also the Fish Creek fires.

Evacuations in the surrounding area have already been required and locations in the Union Pass Road and Absoraka Ranch Road have been notified to be prepared to evacuate if necessary.