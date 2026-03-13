The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality is encouraging residents who rely on private wells to take a closer look at their water systems as part of National Groundwater Awareness Week.

Friday, March 13, has been designated “Know Your Well Day,” an initiative aimed at educating the thousands of Wyoming residents who depend on private wells for their drinking water. Officials say the goal is to remind homeowners to regularly “test, tend, and treat” their wells to ensure their water is safe.

Unlike public water systems, the quality of water in private wells is not regulated by state or federal agencies. That means the responsibility for monitoring water safety falls on the well owner.

“Because private well owners are responsible for their own water quality, routine testing is the most reliable way to ensure a safe water supply,” said Wylee Rizzitello, who helps oversee the state’s Know Your Well program.

State officials recommend private well owners test their water at least once a year for bacteria and nitrates. Additional testing may be needed if water changes in taste, odor, or appearance, or after events like flooding or system repairs.

Homeowners are also encouraged to inspect their wells regularly, making sure caps are secure and that the area around the wellhead is free from potential contaminants such as fertilizers, pesticides, or motor oil.

If testing reveals contaminants, WDEQ recommends working with a certified professional to install an appropriate water treatment system.

To help residents maintain their wells, the agency provides educational resources, including fact sheets and instructional videos on collecting water samples. Find more info here.

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