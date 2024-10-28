Wyoming Veterans Commission names Bobby Werner next commissioner

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Veterans Commission recently announced the appointment of its new commissioner, along with the reappointments of several commissioners.

Basin resident Bobby Werner was appointed as the new commissioner for Judicial District 5. In addition, the following commissioners have been reappointed:

Rosemarie Harding, Cheyenne, representing Judicial District 1

Jack Tarter, Buffalo, representing Judicial District 4

Lyle Wadda, Fort Washakie, representing Judicial District 9

“These commissioners will serve to strengthen and advance the mission of the Wyoming Veterans Commission by developing and enhancing programs, services, and benefits for Wyoming veterans and their families,” Wyoming Veterans Commission Director Tim Sheppard said. “Their role is vital to ensuring our veterans and their families thrive.”

The Wyoming Veterans Commission, founded in 1981, initially focused on establishing the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville. Over the years, the commission has expanded its role in advocating for Wyoming’s veteran population.

Today, the commission, comprising 12 governor-appointed commissioners representing Wyoming’s judicial districts, works in partnership with the Wyoming Military Department, the state government, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Veterans Service Organizations to improve the quality of life for Wyoming veterans.