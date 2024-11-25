Wyoming Vet to Pay a $30,000 Fine for a Controlled Substances Violation

On Nov. 21, a civil settlement agreement was executed between Dr. Rodney Hartshorn, 58, a veterinarian in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and the United States Attorney's Office.

Hartshorn agreed to pay a $30,000 penalty to resolve alleged violations of the Controlled Substance Act.

The Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agents from the Cheyenne Tactical Diversion Squad and Diversion Investigators from the Rocky Mountain Field Division began investigating Dr. Hartshorn based on a tip stating that Dr. Hartshorn’s veterinary practice, Avenues Pet Hospital, routinely takes back controlled substances from clients, places the returns in an unlocked “donated” medication bin, and allows the controlled substances to be used by other clients.

On April 23, DEA conducted an inspection of Avenues Pet Hospital and found systemic recordkeeping violations and failures to safeguard controlled substances. DEA personnel also seized controlled substances found in the “donated” medication bin.

“It is through our partnership with the DEA that we can ensure DEA registrants maintain proper records and institute proper protocols so that controlled substances do not fall into the wrong hands,” said Acting United States Attorney Eric Heimann.

“DEA works diligently to ensure the safety of the public by regulating the use of controlled substances,” said DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen. “We work daily to ensure DEA registrants are using their registrations in a manner consistent with the best interests and safety for the people of Wyoming.”

The case was investigated by DEA Special Agents and Diversion Investigators and handled by Assistant United States Attorney Levi Martin.

They did not say what, specifically, the controlled substances were.

