A new Wyoming law will allow more law enforcement officers to sideline commercial truck drivers who cannot demonstrate basic English proficiency, expanding a responsibility that previously fell primarily to state troopers.

Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday signed House Bill 32, authorizing all Wyoming peace officers to enforce federal English language requirements for commercial drivers under Title 49 CFR 391.11(b)(2). Command staff from the Wyoming Highway Patrol attended the signing.

The federal regulation requires commercial drivers to read and speak English sufficiently to communicate with the public, understand highway traffic signs and signals, respond to official inquiries and complete reports. Under the rule, drivers who cannot meet that standard can be placed “out of service,” meaning they are not allowed to continue operating their commercial vehicle.

Until now, enforcement of the requirement in Wyoming largely rested with the Highway Patrol and its commercial carrier division, which routinely conducts inspections and roadside checks on trucking traffic moving through the state.

With the new law in place, any peace officer — including local police and sheriff’s deputies — may enforce the federal rule during traffic stops or other interactions with commercial drivers.

“This is what Wyoming Highway Patrol, and our commercial vehicle section, and our inspectors do every day,” said Timothy Cameron, the patrol’s colonel and administrator, during remarks at the bill signing. “But now what the bill does is it leverages all the law enforcement assets in the state to most importantly identify people that jeopardize public safety.”

Supporters say the change will help close gaps in enforcement on rural highways where troopers may not always be present, particularly as Wyoming continues to see heavy commercial truck traffic tied to interstate freight routes like I-80 and I-25.

However, the policy also touches on a long-running national debate over how English proficiency rules are applied in the trucking industry. Federal regulations requiring English competency have existed for decades, but enforcement has varied widely across states and over time. Critics have argued that inconsistent application can create confusion for drivers and may disproportionately affect immigrant truckers working in a nationwide freight workforce.

Advocates of the rules, including many law enforcement officials, say the requirement is primarily about safety. Drivers operating large commercial vehicles must be able to read warning signs, understand electronic message boards, follow instructions from officers and communicate during emergencies or inspections.

Wyoming lawmakers backing the measure framed it as a practical step to improve compliance with an already-existing federal regulation rather than creating a new language requirement.

The law does not change the federal standard itself. Instead, it broadens who in Wyoming can enforce it.

If an officer determines a commercial driver cannot meet the English proficiency requirement, the driver may be placed out of service until the issue is resolved, preventing them from continuing to operate the truck.

State officials say the expanded enforcement authority will take effect immediately following the governor’s signature.