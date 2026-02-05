Troopers responded to a pair of incidents on Interstate 90 north of Buffalo Tuesday morning, including a truck fire and a related crash.

Around 7:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to mile marker 42 eastbound after a flatbed truck hauling hay caught fire. Authorities say the fire was caused by a mechanical issue, and no one was injured.

To allow responders to work safely, troopers closed the right lane and directed traffic into the left lane.

About an hour later, just before 8:30 a.m., a second incident occurred in the traffic backup. A white SUV was slowing as directed when it was rear-ended by a pickup truck pulling a trailer. The impact sent the SUV into the median and shattered glass that struck a trooper who was on scene.

No injuries were reported, but officials say the situation could have been much worse. If the SUV had been pushed to the right instead of the left, it would have collided with emergency personnel working on the shoulder.

The driver of the pickup truck was cited for following too closely.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down and move over whenever they see flashing emergency lights on the highway.