Casper Recent Arrest Log (02/19/26 – 02/20/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Tyrel Blasingame, 41, District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
Adavia Boudreaux, 20, Criminal Bench Warrant
Dominic Martinez, 39, Hold for Probation and Parole
Joshua White, 37, FAIL TO REGIS AS SEX OFFENDER - 1ST OFFE
Billy Whittington, 36, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, Hold for probation and Parole
Justin Pedersen, 28, District Court Bench Warrant
Lucas Nelson, 45, Fail to Comply
Daniel Cordova, 25, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN
