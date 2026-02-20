This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Tyrel Blasingame, 41, District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply

Adavia Boudreaux, 20, Criminal Bench Warrant

Dominic Martinez, 39, Hold for Probation and Parole

Joshua White, 37, FAIL TO REGIS AS SEX OFFENDER - 1ST OFFE

Billy Whittington, 36, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, Hold for probation and Parole

Justin Pedersen, 28, District Court Bench Warrant

Lucas Nelson, 45, Fail to Comply

Daniel Cordova, 25, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN

🤘🎸 Wyoming-Born Ian Munsick Brings Western Soul to Casper Stage February 19, 2026. Returning to Casper for his Eagle Flies Free tour, Munsick captivated fans with a mix of nostalgia and modern flair. Sharing the stage with Jake Worthington and Tyler Nance, the Wyoming native delivered a performance steeped in Western tradition and country storytelling. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM