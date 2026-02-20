A key proposal aimed at cracking down on retail theft in Wyoming is moving forward at the Capitol, drawing praise from small business advocates who say rising theft is cutting into already thin margins and threatening the stability of Main Street.

The Wyoming House Judiciary Committee this week advanced **Senate File 7**, a bill that would increase penalties for retail theft, sending the measure to the full House for consideration. Supporters argue the legislation is a necessary response to a growing problem that affects both independent shop owners and larger retailers across the state.

Following the committee’s vote, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) applauded lawmakers for moving the bill forward. NFIB State Director Michael Smith said stronger penalties are critical to protecting Wyoming’s small businesses and the communities they serve.

“Small business is the foundation of the Wyoming economy,” Smith said in a statement. “Theft, including organized retail theft, continues to pose a challenge for our members. Theft increases business owners’ costs and threatens law-abiding Wyomingites.”

While Wyoming has not seen the scale of retail crime reported in larger metropolitan areas, business groups say theft remains a persistent and costly issue. Retail theft can range from shoplifting incidents to coordinated efforts involving multiple individuals targeting high-value goods. Even relatively small losses can have an outsized impact on locally owned stores, where profit margins are often tight and owners absorb losses directly.

Under current Wyoming law, theft penalties are largely tied to the value of stolen property. Senate File 7 would increase penalties for certain retail theft offenses and is intended to create a stronger deterrent effect, particularly in cases involving repeat offenders or organized schemes.

Supporters argue that retail theft doesn’t just affect store owners — it ripples outward. Businesses often respond to losses by raising prices, investing in additional security measures, or reducing staff hours. In rural communities especially, where local retailers may be the only option for essential goods, the stakes can be even higher.

“Stronger penalties will help deter theft and help protect Main Street and their customers,” Smith said. “On behalf of small business owners across the state, we thank the Senate and the House Judiciary Committee for advancing this measure and urge the House to swiftly follow suit and send it to the Governor’s desk for signature.”

The bill’s next stop is the House floor, where representatives will debate and vote on the measure. If approved, it will head to Governor Mark Gordon for consideration.

As lawmakers continue work on criminal justice and business-related legislation this session, the debate over Senate File 7 highlights a broader question facing Wyoming: how to balance accountability and deterrence while maintaining a fair and effective justice system.

For small business owners watching from storefronts across the state, the answer may soon arrive in the form of a signature.

