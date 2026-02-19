Wyoming-born Ian Munsick brought the spirit of the open range to the stage, blending modern country with Western, folk, and bluegrass influences.

Munsick has a strong Wyoming connection, having performed in Casper at the 5150′ Festival in 2022, breaking records for the event. He returned to Casper for The Country & WESTern Tour at the Ford Wyoming Center on October 5, 2024, and again on February 19, 2026, for his Eagle Flies Free tour, sharing the stage with guests Jake Worthington, and Tyler Nance.

Raised on a Sheridan ranch and now based in Nashville, the 29-year-old singer and multi-instrumentalist has earned acclaim for hits like “Long Live Cowgirls” and “Horses Are Faster”, as well as projects like "Coyote Cry," "White Buffalo," and "Eagle Feather". With hundreds of millions of streams and tours alongside Morgan Wallen and Cody Johnson, Munsick’s authentic, neo-traditional sound set the perfect tone for his recent Casper performance.

For fans of authentic, Western-themed country, Ian Munsick delivers both nostalgia and modern flair, bringing a slice of Wyoming ranch life to the stage. Check out photos from the incredible performance below!