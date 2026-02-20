Downtown Casper welcomed a new chapter in urban living today as The Yellowstone officially opened its doors with a festive ribbon-cutting event. The celebration, held at 415 S. Oak Street, drew crowds eager to explore the modern apartments, enjoy live music, and experience a taste of the revitalized Old Yellowstone District.

Guests toured two model units—the 2-bedroom, 2-bath Crater and the 1-bedroom, 1-bath Mesa—getting a firsthand look at the high-end finishes, open layouts, and contemporary amenities that define the complex. Attendees also enjoyed appetizers and drinks from Black Tooth Brewery, while a live band provided entertainment and participants entered a drawing for two gift baskets.

Luxury Apartments in a Revitalized District

The Yellowstone offers a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, all featuring modern designs with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, and complimentary internet. Floorplans range from compact studios to spacious two-bedroom apartments, with pricing above Casper’s average rental market, reflecting the luxury positioning of the development.

The project is a collaboration between Casper-based Brick & Bond Real Estate and Development and Minneapolis-based Stencil Group, and is built on the former Stalkup’s RV dealership lot, closed in 2018. The complex is one of the largest signs of change in the Old Yellowstone District, which has transformed in recent years into a hub of bars, restaurants, breweries, and public spaces like the David Street Station plaza.

