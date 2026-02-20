Students at Kelly Walsh High School are bringing big Broadway energy to Casper with their upcoming production of Something Rotten!.

The high-energy comedy, originally a Broadway smash hit, is set in 1595 and follows brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom as they try to outshine the Renaissance’s biggest celebrity — William Shakespeare. Desperate to write a hit play, the Bottom brothers consult a soothsayer who predicts the future of theater will feature singing, dancing and acting all at once. The result is a wildly funny race to create the world’s first musical.

Packed with elaborate costumes, tap-dancing showdowns and rapid-fire wordplay, the show celebrates musical theater with over-the-top comedy and show-stopping production numbers. More than 80 Kelly Walsh students are involved in the production, both onstage and behind the scenes, contributing to set construction, lighting design, choreography and vocal performances.

Director Dustin Hebert said the musical gives students an opportunity to stretch themselves vocally, physically and comedically while delivering what he calls “pure joy” for audiences.

Performances are scheduled for Feb. 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Kelly Walsh High School Auditorium, 3500 E. 12th St. Admission is free, though reserved seating is recommended. Tickets can be reserved online at kwdrama.ludus.com.

Organizers say the show offers an evening of laughter and entertainment for longtime theater fans and newcomers alike.

