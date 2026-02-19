Casper Through the Years: A Walk Among the City’s First Landmarks

Take a walk down memory lane and step back to a time when Casper was just beginning to grow into the bustling city we know today. These historic buildings—once brand-new icons of commerce, culture, and community—tell the story of a city shaped by the oil boom, innovation, and the people who built it. From elegant theaters and grand hotels to fire stations, schools, and federal buildings, each structure offers a glimpse of Casper when it wasn’t yet “historic,” but already a symbol of ambition and progress.

Scroll down to explore the archives and learn more about some of Casper’s oldest buildings. Thanks for your patience with the ads—they help support our work and keep local stories accessible.