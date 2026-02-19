Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/18/26 - 02/19/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (02/18/26 – 02/19/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Angel Cisneros-Montes, 26, Contract Hold/Billing
Zayne Ritzman, 28, Serve Jail Time, Fail to Comply
Isaiah White, 23, Fail to Appear
Hokashina Fast Horse, 39, Hold for Probation and Parole
Glenda Gotcher, 54, Fail to Comply
Bryan Pettiford, 47, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Shawn Schriner, 24, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Justin Pope, 29, Hold for Probation and Parole
Marissa Brown, 32, Hold for Probation and Parole
Kaiden Hepp, 18, Serve Jail Time
James Harbaugh, 52, Fail to Appear
Joshua Roberts, 47, Breach of Peace
Charlie Benally, 29, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Alfredo Lara, 42, Violate Protection ORD
Dominic Arther, 32, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN