Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/18/26 - 02/19/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Angel Cisneros-Montes, 26, Contract Hold/Billing

Zayne Ritzman, 28, Serve Jail Time, Fail to Comply

Isaiah White, 23, Fail to Appear

Hokashina Fast Horse, 39, Hold for Probation and Parole

Glenda Gotcher, 54, Fail to Comply

Bryan Pettiford, 47, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Shawn Schriner, 24, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Justin Pope, 29, Hold for Probation and Parole

Marissa Brown, 32, Hold for Probation and Parole

Kaiden Hepp, 18, Serve Jail Time

James Harbaugh, 52, Fail to Appear

Joshua Roberts, 47, Breach of Peace

Charlie Benally, 29, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Alfredo Lara, 42, Violate Protection ORD

Dominic Arther, 32, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN