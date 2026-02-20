Wyoming residents have a chance to weigh in on their favorite works in the 2026 Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition.

The annual exhibition features 62 pieces created by 53 artists, selected from 383 submissions by 152 Wyoming artists. Now, the public can help decide which piece will take home the People’s Choice Award.

Cast your vote for the 2026 Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition People’s Choice Award!

Voting is simple: visit the exhibition album on Facebook, we've shared the post below, and react to your favorite artwork. Online reactions will be combined with in-person votes cast inside the Capitol Gallery.

The People’s Choice Award winner will be announced during a public reception on Thursday, Feb. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Capitol Gallery. Organizers will also announce purchase award recipients, along with the Governor’s Choice and Juror’s Choice awards.

Artwork featured in the exhibition is available for public purchase. A full list of available pieces can be found online at bit.ly/4qwN3x1. Purchased works may be picked up or shipped after the exhibition closes on Aug. 8, 2026.

The 2026 Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition runs from Feb. 9 through Aug. 8 in the Capitol Gallery. The Capitol is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

