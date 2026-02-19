Disclaimer: An earlier version of this article suggested that railroad ties could work well in Wyoming gardens due to their strength and durability. Thanks to a reader’s helpful feedback, we’ve since learned about the health risks associated with creosote-treated ties and have updated this article to reflect safer landscaping practices.

I got curious recently: where does one find railroad ties, and could they actually work as landscaping tools? Out here in Wyoming, where spring runoff can carve gullies through yards and winter storms batter exposed soil, railroad ties would seem like good barriers. They’re tough, weather-resistant, and come with a rugged, industrial charm that fits right in on a ranch, a garden, or even a city lot in Casper. But that isn't the case.

As we dug deeper, we learned that traditional, creosote-treated railroad ties aren’t a great fit for gardening after all. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency classifies creosote as a probable human carcinogen and advises against using treated ties in residential settings — especially around vegetable gardens, children’s play areas, or water sources. Over time, the chemicals can leach into soil, posing risks to plants and people alike, and direct skin contact can cause irritation. In other words: while old ties absolutely excel at stopping erosion and holding back Wyoming hillsides, they’re best kept away from gardens. For home landscaping projects where soil contact matters, safer alternatives like cedar, redwood, or composite materials tell a smarter, healthier story.

From Forest to Track

Most railroad ties are hardwoods like oak, harvested, cut, and air-dried for months before a pressure treatment with creosote protects them from rot, insects, and moisture. Then they hit the tracks, laid perpendicular to rails on a bed of gravel called ballast. On busy Wyoming freight lines, a tie might last 10–15 years; on quieter routes, 25–30. Ice, mud, heavy loads, and insects take their toll--but for landscaping, railroad ties are not such a good idea.

