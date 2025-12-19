Wyoming has stepped into the national spotlight with some of the most restrictive measures on transgender rights in the country. In March 2024, Governor Mark Gordon signed a law banning gender-affirming medical care for minors, including surgeries and hormone treatments, which took effect on July 1. A year later, House Bill 72 will require public restrooms to be segregated by biological sex, effectively barring transgender residents from using facilities that match their gender identity.

“These laws limit access to care and restrict everyday freedoms for transgender people in Wyoming,” says local LGBTQ+ advocate Jordan Miles. “Families are now facing tough choices about how to protect their children’s health and safety.”

Meanwhile, federal actions are adding another layer of restrictions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday proposed rules that would block Medicaid and Medicare funding for gender-affirming care for minors nationwide. If finalized, the rules could prevent hospitals and clinics from offering puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgeries for transgender children, even in states where care remains legal.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called the procedures “malpractice,” but medical experts and advocacy groups strongly disagree, warning that these restrictions could put vulnerable youth at risk. Families already navigating Wyoming’s state laws may find their options even more limited if the federal proposals move forward.

For parents with transgendered teenagers the climate has created growing uncertainty.

Hannah Edwards, executive director of Transforming Families, a Minnesota-based organization that supports families of transgender youth, noted that some children may still receive care at private clinics that do not accept Medicaid or Medicare.

However, she emphasized that this option won’t be accessible for every young person in need of care.

Edwards, who has a 15-year-old transgender daughter, added that federal actions are creating increasing anxiety for families, even in states that have traditionally been seen as welcoming for transgender children.

With both state and federal measures in motion, Wyoming is now part of a broader national debate over transgender rights and youth health care, one that is shaping the futures of local families in very real ways.