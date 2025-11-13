The boom had to slow sometime.

For three straight years, Wyoming’s tax revenues raced ahead — fueled by bustling construction, energy recovery, and a post-pandemic rush of consumer and tourism spending. But in Fiscal Year 2025, the state’s economic engine finally downshifted.

According to the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division, total sales and use tax collections reached $1.3 billion, marking a 2.2% decline from the previous year — the first dip since 2021.

“This moderate decline is mostly the result of reduced purchases from mineral extraction businesses,” explained Dr. Wenlin Liu, the state’s Chief Economist. “Efficiency gains in those operations, and weaker consumer consumption overall, also played a role.”

In Wyoming, the story almost always starts with minerals. The state’s defining industry — mining, including oil and gas extraction — saw a steep 21.9% drop in tax collections.

It wasn’t that rigs stopped spinning. In fact, drilling activity ticked upward slightly. But thanks to smarter technology, leaner crews, and a court decision that reduced certain taxable service payments, companies were simply spending less to produce more.

That efficiency may be good for bottom lines, but it left a visible dent in state revenues.

Other sectors followed suit: transportation and warehousing fell nearly 20%, while utilities and repair services each slipped around 6%.

The good news? Construction surged 24%, leading all industries — a sign of continued investment in infrastructure and housing. Manufacturing and information services also grew modestly, at 4.7% and 4.8%, respectively.

And in an increasingly digital Wyoming economy, online shopping kept climbing, jumping 12.2%. What was once a niche source of tax revenue — just 0.7% of total collections in 2017 — now accounts for 8.6%.

Zooming out, the 2025 slowdown didn’t hit every part of Wyoming the same way.

Energy-heavy regions — where oil rigs and mining trucks are part of the daily soundtrack — felt the most pain. Platte (-13.1%), Uinta (-12.4%), Sweetwater (-11.6%), and Converse (-10.8%) counties all saw double-digit declines.

“Counties with a significant share of energy activity in their local economies mostly experienced steeper declines,” Liu noted.

Meanwhile, other parts of the state told a different story. Hot Springs County led with a 20.8% increase, while Johnson (+13.1%), Washakie (+10.2%), and Park (+8.8%) followed close behind. Some of these jumps, the report clarified, were boosted by one-time tax refunds in 2024 that made year-over-year comparisons look especially strong.

In Wyoming’s four largest counties, results were mixed:

Teton (+4.2%) and Natrona (+3.1%) gained ground,

while Laramie (-1.2%) and Campbell (-8.2%) slipped.

Tourism Takes the Lead

If Wyoming’s mines went quiet, its mountains did the talking.

Tourism — long the state’s most photogenic industry — helped cushion the blow. Lodging tax collections rose 5.1% to $67.4 million, boosted by a record-breaking year at Yellowstone National Park.

After recovering from 2023’s flood-related closures, Yellowstone saw more visitors than ever before in 2025. That surge rippled through Teton and Park counties, where hotels, campgrounds, and vacation rentals filled to capacity.

“Recreation visits to the country’s first national park in FY 2025 broke the record set in FY 2021,” said Liu.

Weston County saw the fastest growth in lodging tax collections, up 33.1%, followed by Crook County (+14.0%). But it’s Teton County, home to both Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, that continues to dominate the tourism map — collecting more than half of Wyoming’s total lodging taxes.

The numbers tell a story of a state in transition. After years of fast growth, Wyoming’s economy appears to be finding a new equilibrium — one that prizes efficiency, diversification, and digital growth as much as its traditional strengths.

Though the 2025 report headlines a slowdown, economists aren’t sounding alarms. Instead, they see resilience in the mix of steady construction, booming e-commerce, and record tourism.

“The fundamentals remain strong,” Liu said. “Wyoming’s economy is adapting — not retreating.”

For Wyomingites, that might just mean a steadier ride ahead: one where the state’s wide-open economy continues to evolve, without losing sight of what keeps it grounded — grit, resourcefulness, and a deep connection to the land that fuels it all.

