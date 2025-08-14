The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra (WSO) invites the community to an unforgettable night of musical storytelling at Pops in the Park: Once Upon a Symphony, taking place on Saturday, August 23, 2025 at Washington Park.

This beloved annual summer tradition combines world-class symphonic music with the magic of movie soundtracks, creating an experience for all ages under the open Wyoming sky.

Gates open at 5:30 PM, with the concert beginning at 7:30 PM.

From faraway galaxies to enchanted castles and wintry kingdoms, this family-friendly concert celebrates the power of music to tell unforgettable stories.

This year’s program, Once Upon a Symphony, features iconic scores from blockbuster films, transporting audiences to galaxies far, far away, enchanted castles, and icy kingdoms. With sweeping themes, heroic fanfares, and a touch of Disney magic, the evening promises to delight film fans and music lovers alike.

“Pops in the Park is one of our favorite ways to connect with the community,” said Melissa MacDonald, Executive Director of the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra. “There’s something powerful about hearing these beloved film scores performed live, surrounded by friends, family, and the summer night sky. It reminds us that orchestral music isn’t just for the concert hall-it’s for everyone, and it has the power to bring stories and people to life in unforgettable ways.”

Guests are encouraged to arrive early, bring a blanket or lawn chair, and enjoy offerings from local food trucks before the concert begins.

In the spirit of the evening, the WSO also welcomes and encourages attendees of all ages to dress in theme-come as your favorite character or in costume inspired by the magical worlds featured in the music.

This year the Dream Upon a Princess LLC is sending some lovely characters to Pops this year!

Come early, grab dinner or a treat from local food trucks, and enjoy a magical night of symphonic storytelling in Washington Park. ​

Families, couples, and friends will all find something to love at this joyful community event. Get tickets here.

