Wyoming Students Encouraged to Apply for Daniels Scholarship Program

The Daniels Fund has opened applications for the Daniels Scholarship Program, providing a life-changing opportunity for students looking to pursue higher education. Wyoming high school seniors are encouraged to apply to become a 2024 Daniels Scholar at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships by 4:00 p.m. MST on Oct. 15 to be considered for the scholarship.

The Daniels Scholarship Program provides the opportunity for motivated students to attend the college of their choice. The scholarship can be used at any two- or four-year nonprofit, accredited college or university in the United States. The Daniels Fund expects to award approximately 200 scholarships to the graduating class of 2024 in March. Since 2000, the Daniels Fund has provided more than $250 million to over 5,000 scholars.

High school seniors in Wyoming, as well as Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah are eligible to apply.

“Bill Daniels believed a great education can be game-changing for young people with great potential, strong character, and big dreams,” said Daniels Fund President and CEO Hanna Skandera. “We look forward to supporting the next generation of leaders, and the positive impact they will make with this opportunity.”

Eligibility requirements:

Be a graduating high school senior.

Be a resident of Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, or Utah.

Be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States.

Earn a minimum grade point average of 3.0 in high school (on an unweighted 4.0 scale).

Earn a minimum SAT math score of 490 and a minimum evidence-based reading and writing score of 490, or a minimum ACT score of 18 in each category (writing score not required).

The applicant's parent(s) or legal guardian(s) must have an adjusted gross income of $100,000 or less on their 2022 tax return on which the applicant is claimed as a dependent. Additional income is allowed for additional dependents; visit the Daniels Fund website for specific details and examples.

What the scholarship covers:

Daniels Scholars will receive a full ride if they attend a partner school within Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah. A full list of partner schools is available at DanielsFund.org/partnerschools. Scholars who choose to attend a school outside the Daniels Fund’s four-state region can receive up to $100,000 over four years for educational expenses. Scholars attending schools within the four-state region outside of the partnership agreement can receive $30,000 over four years for educational expenses.

All Daniels Scholars also receive a laptop computer, networking opportunities, leadership development opportunities, and career development.

2024 Daniels Scholars will be announced in March 2024.

Learn more about the Daniels Scholarship Program

Casper College Welcomes Students for 2023 Fall Semester