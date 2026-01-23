The Ford Wyoming Center pulsed with energy over the weekend as hundreds of athletes, families and fans packed the arena for the Wyoming State Spirit Competition.

From the moment the doors opened, the sound of music, stomping feet and cheers echoed through the building. Teams from across the state took the floor, bringing high-flying stunts, sharp choreography and school pride that filled every corner of the venue.

The competition unfolded like a fast-moving story. One routine ended to roaring applause, only to be followed by another team sprinting onto the mat, faces focused and smiles locked in. Parents leaned forward in their seats, teammates shouted encouragement from the sidelines, and judges watched closely as athletes hit tumbling passes, pyramids and synchronized motions.

Between routines, the atmosphere never slowed. Cowbells rang, school colors waved in the stands and announcers kept the momentum rolling as teams waited for their turn. For many athletes, the state competition marked the culmination of months of early mornings, late practices and countless repetitions in school gyms across Wyoming.

When the competition ended, emotions spilled out across the arena. Some teams erupted in celebration, others shared hugs and tears, but all were met with loud applause for the effort it took to reach the state stage. Results will be updated here. Check out the photos below!

📣✨ State Spirit Competition in Casper 📣🏆 Cheerleaders, dancers, and stunt teams from across the state brought their energy, skill, and school pride to compete for top honors in cheer, hip-hop, jazz, gameday, and more. It’s an action-packed celebration of teamwork and talent you won’t want to miss! 💥🙌 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore