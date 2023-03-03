Wyoming Snowmobiler Dead After T-Boning SUV

A Wyoming snowmobiler is dead after T-boning an SUV in Star Valley Ranch, the Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the intersection of Alpine Way and Vista Drive.

According to a fatality crash summary, 56-year-old Anthony Driskill was riding north on Alpine Way when he hit the driver's side of a GMC Yukon that was headed west on Vista Drive.

Driskill was wearing a helmet but died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash.

The summary says it was snowing and the roads were covered in ice and snow at the time.

Speed is listed as a possible contributing factor.

Driskill is the second snowmobiler to die on Wyoming's roads this year.

"We will miss you," Driskill's good friends Dirk and Jamie Hillyard posted on Facebook last Friday. "Ride in Paradise, until we meet again!"

