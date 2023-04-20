Driver Killed in Rollover on Notorious Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

A driver is dead after rolling his pickup on a stretch of Interstate 80 notorious for winter closures, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

It happened around 12 a.m. yesterday, April 19, near mile marker 273.5 in Carbon County, about a mile and a half east of Arlington.

According to a fatality crash summary, 67-year-old Iowa resident Lynn Coffland was headed west when he went off the right side of the interstate, overcorrected, entered the median, and rolled his pickup.

Coffland was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

The summary says it was snowing and blowing at the time, and the interstate was covered in ice and snow.

Of the 38 people who have died on Wyoming's highways so far this year, 14, or 36.84%, have died in crashes on I-80, seven in Carbon County alone.

2022's Deadliest Wyoming County by Traffic Deaths

While car crashes can occur anywhere, some roads in Wyoming are more dangerous than others.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol data, there were 117 fatal crashes in the Cowboy State in 2022 resulting in 133 deaths.

Of those fatal crashes, the majority (13.68%) occurred in Laramie County -- two in January, one in February, one in March, two in April, one in June, two in July, three in August, two in September, one in November, and one in December.

Sweetwater County saw the second most fatal crashes last year, 12, while Fremont and Lincoln counties each saw 10.

Albany and Park counties each recorded eight, and Campbell, Converse, and Natrona counties each tallied seven.

The deadliest 2022 crash in Laramie County took place on June 17 when two semis collided on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne and immediately became engulfed in flames killing both drivers and a passenger.



Laramie County also saw two fatal crashes involving motorcyclists, two fatal crashes involving juveniles, and a fatal crash involving a pedestrian last year.

Below is the Wyoming Highway Patrol narrative of every fatal crash that occurred in Laramie County in 2022.
