Driver Killed in Rollover on Notorious Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming

A driver is dead after rolling his pickup on a stretch of Interstate 80 notorious for winter closures, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

It happened around 12 a.m. yesterday, April 19, near mile marker 273.5 in Carbon County, about a mile and a half east of Arlington.

According to a fatality crash summary, 67-year-old Iowa resident Lynn Coffland was headed west when he went off the right side of the interstate, overcorrected, entered the median, and rolled his pickup.

Coffland was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

The summary says it was snowing and blowing at the time, and the interstate was covered in ice and snow.

Of the 38 people who have died on Wyoming's highways so far this year, 14, or 36.84%, have died in crashes on I-80, seven in Carbon County alone.