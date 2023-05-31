11-Year-Old, 2 Women Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash in Western Wyoming

Three people, including an 11-year-old, are dead following a three-vehicle crash in western Wyoming's Lincoln County last Wednesday, May 24, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at mile marker 7.6 on Wyoming 238, west of Afton near the Wyoming/Idaho border.

According to a fatality crash summary, a Nissan Titan was headed south when the pickup drifted into the northbound lane, sideswiped a Chevrolet Silverado, and then struck a GMC Acadia head-on.

The crash left one of the pickup drivers, 28-year-old Idaho resident Kasandra Rogers, the SUV driver, 41-year-old Wyoming resident Kirstin Mortensen, and a passenger, an 11-year-old Wyoming resident, dead.

According to the summary, Mortensen was the only one of the three who was wearing a seat belt.

The other pickup driver and two other passengers were also reportedly injured in the crash, but the summary did not say to what extent, and a call to the Wyoming Highway Patrol seeking more information was not immediately returned.

Driver inattention is listed as a possible contributing factor.

Of the 55 people who have died on Wyoming's highways so far this year, seven, or 12.73%, have died in crashes in Lincoln County.

