11-Year-Old, 2 Women Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash in Western Wyoming

11-Year-Old, 2 Women Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash in Western Wyoming

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

Three people, including an 11-year-old, are dead following a three-vehicle crash in western Wyoming's Lincoln County last Wednesday, May 24, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at mile marker 7.6 on Wyoming 238, west of Afton near the Wyoming/Idaho border.

Wyoming Highway Patrol
loading...
Get our free mobile app

According to a fatality crash summary, a Nissan Titan was headed south when the pickup drifted into the northbound lane, sideswiped a Chevrolet Silverado, and then struck a GMC Acadia head-on.

The crash left one of the pickup drivers, 28-year-old Idaho resident Kasandra Rogers, the SUV driver, 41-year-old Wyoming resident Kirstin Mortensen, and a passenger, an 11-year-old Wyoming resident, dead.

According to the summary, Mortensen was the only one of the three who was wearing a seat belt.

The other pickup driver and two other passengers were also reportedly injured in the crash, but the summary did not say to what extent, and a call to the Wyoming Highway Patrol seeking more information was not immediately returned.

Driver inattention is listed as a possible contributing factor.

Of the 55 people who have died on Wyoming's highways so far this year, seven, or 12.73%, have died in crashes in Lincoln County.

RELATED:

2022's Deadliest Wyoming County by Traffic Deaths

While car crashes can occur anywhere, some roads in Wyoming are more dangerous than others.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol data, there were 117 fatal crashes in the Cowboy State in 2022 resulting in 133 deaths.

Of those fatal crashes, the majority (13.68%) occurred in Laramie County -- two in January, one in February, one in March, two in April, one in June, two in July, three in August, two in September, one in November, and one in December.

Sweetwater County saw the second most fatal crashes last year, 12, while Fremont and Lincoln counties each saw 10.

Albany and Park counties each recorded eight, and Campbell, Converse, and Natrona counties each tallied seven.

The deadliest 2022 crash in Laramie County took place on June 17 when two semis collided on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne and immediately became engulfed in flames killing both drivers and a passenger.



Laramie County also saw two fatal crashes involving motorcyclists, two fatal crashes involving juveniles, and a fatal crash involving a pedestrian last year.

Below is the Wyoming Highway Patrol narrative of every fatal crash that occurred in Laramie County in 2022.
Filed Under: 11-year-old killed, 3-vehicle crash, Afton, Fatal Crash, juvenile, Kasandra Rogers, Kirstin Mortensen, Lincoln County, triple fatal, wyoming, Wyoming 238, Wyoming Highway Patrol
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio