PHOTOS: Enchanting Wyoming Castle Looks Like a Fairytale Come True

Have you ever wanted to own your own castle? Well, you don't even need to leave Wyoming to make that fairytale come true.

Located on the western side of Wyoming in Lincoln County sits the Bedford Castle. According to Compass, the listing agent, "This extraordinary estate offers an impressive array of amenities, including 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and a sprawling living area, all nestled within 40 acres of captivating landscape."

This property is seriously a dream estate. It looks like it is straight from a Disney movie. The sprawling views are something every Wyomingite dreams of when it comes to owning land. The entire castle is a statement of luxury. Materials from Israel, Turkey, and China make up the stone floors of the estate.

How can a place like this exist in Wyoming? Well, we do know it was built in 1992 and no royalty has ever inhabited the space. But, if you want a place with serene privacy and have $14-million sitting around, this is the place for you! However, if you are like most of us and don't have that kind of cash, this photographic tour will have to due for now. There is nothing wrong with dreaming. Enjoy the tour!

