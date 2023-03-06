Mother of 4 Killed, 4 Injured in T-Bone Crash on Icy Wyoming Road

A Wyoming woman was killed and four other people injured Friday night in a T-bone crash north of Wright, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

It happened around 7 p.m. near mile marker 81 on Wyoming 59.

According to a fatality crash summary, a Dodge Durango was headed south when the driver lost control due to the road conditions and crossed into the northbound lane into the path of a Ford Explorer.

"The Ford Explorer could not stop due to the ice/snow-covered roadway," the summary reads. "The front of the Ford Explorer collided with the driver’s side of the Dodge Durango."

One of the drivers, 42-year-old Stephanie Locatelli, was not wearing her seat belt and died from her injuries.

The other driver and three passengers were also injured in the crash but the summary did not say to what extent.

The summary says driver inattention and other factors possibly contributed to the crash.

Calls to the patrol seeking more information were not immediately returned.

Locatelli is the 31st reported person to die on Wyoming's highways in 2023 compared to 12 in 2022, 18 in 2021, 11 in 2020, and 25 in 2019 to date.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Locatelli's sister-in-law, Locatelli is survived by her four children, Andrew, Rylee, Madyson, and Alex.

"Donations are needed to help cover funeral expenses, as well as to financially support and benefit Stephanie’s children," the page reads.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the page had raised $1,295 of its $10,000 goal.

2022's Deadliest Wyoming County by Traffic Deaths

While car crashes can occur anywhere, some roads in Wyoming are more dangerous than others.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol data, there were 117 fatal crashes in the Cowboy State in 2022 resulting in 133 deaths.

Of those fatal crashes, the majority (13.68%) occurred in Laramie County -- two in January, one in February, one in March, two in April, one in June, two in July, three in August, two in September, one in November, and one in December.

Sweetwater County saw the second most fatal crashes last year, 12, while Fremont and Lincoln counties each saw 10.

Albany and Park counties each recorded eight, and Campbell, Converse, and Natrona counties each tallied seven.

The deadliest 2022 crash in Laramie County took place on June 17 when two semis collided on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne and immediately became engulfed in flames killing both drivers and a passenger.



Laramie County also saw two fatal crashes involving motorcyclists, two fatal crashes involving juveniles, and a fatal crash involving a pedestrian last year.

Below is the Wyoming Highway Patrol narrative of every fatal crash that occurred in Laramie County in 2022.
