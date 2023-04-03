Two people died and another was injured early Monday morning after a semi collided with a tow truck recovering a car from a previous slide-off on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

It happened around 3:10 a.m. near mile marker 184, about 11 miles east of Wamsutter.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 41-year-old Houston resident Edgar F. Echeverria was headed west when he lost control of his semi which overturned and went into the median.

The semi struck the driver of the tow truck, 45-year-old Wamsutter resident Kirby Lugg, and the driver of the car, who were out of their vehicles.

Echeverria was not wearing his seat belt and died in the crash.

Lugg and the driver of the car were taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, where Lugg died from his injuries.

Beck says speeding too fast for road conditions on the part of Echeverria is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

Echeverria and Lugg are the 33rd and 34th reported people to die on Wyoming's highways in 2023 compared to 18 in 2022, 23 in 2021, 14 in 2020, and 35 in 2019 to date.

