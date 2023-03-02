Wyoming Highway Patrol Identifies Person Killed in I-80 Pileup

Wyoming Highway Patrol via Facebook

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has identified the person killed in January's massive pileup on Interstate 80.

The 31-vehicle crash happened around 1:41 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, near mile marker 266 in Carbon County, about a mile west of the Wagonhound Rest Area.

Another pileup occurred near mile marker 261 around the same time.

"A total of 44 vehicles collided between the two separate crashes," the patrol said in a Jan. 28 Facebook post. "There have been injuries reported with these crashes and one confirmed fatality."

On Thursday, March 2, the patrol released a fatality crash summary identifying the person killed as 44-year-old Florida resident Turnier Piterson.

According to the summary, the truck driver was not wearing his seat belt and was found dead under the passenger side trailer axles of his rig.

Thirty-two people walked away from the 31-vehicle pileup uninjured.

The summary says it was snowing and blowing and the interstate was covered in ice and snow at the time.

Speed is listed as a possible contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Of the 29 people killed on Wyoming's highways so far this year, 10, or 34.48%, have died in crashes on I-80.

