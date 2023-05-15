Wyoming Man Killed, 6 Injured in Head-On Crash

One person was killed and six others injured in a head-on crash in western Wyoming's Lincoln County Saturday night, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 9:24 p.m. at mile marker 112.46 on U.S. 89 between Alpine and Etna, about 40 miles south of Jackson.

According to a fatality crash summary, 31-year-old Wyoming resident Forrest Jensen was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when he collided head-on with a northbound SUV.

The summary says that Jensen steered to his right before impact but was already too close.

Jensen was not wearing his seat belt and died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV and five passengers were also injured in the crash, but the summary did not say to what extent.

The summary did not list any possible contributing factors.

This is the 46th fatality on Wyoming's highways in 2023 compared to 32 in 2022, 34 in 2021, 26 in 2020, and 63 in 2019 to date, and the fourth fatal crash in Lincoln County so far this year.