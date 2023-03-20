WHP: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Driver Runs Stop Sign

One person died and two others were injured following a two-vehicle St. Patrick's Day crash near Kemmerer, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. at U.S. 30 and U.S. 189.

According to a fatality crash summary, 77-year-old Idaho resident Ronald Tietjen had exited U.S. 30 and was westbound on the off-ramp when he failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 189 and was broadsided by a northbound pickup.

Tietjen was wearing his seat belt but died from his injuries.

The pickup driver and a passenger were also reportedly injured in the crash, but the summary did not say to what extent.

Driver inattention is listed as a possible contributing factor.

According to the patrol's website, this is the 31st fatality on Wyoming's highways in 2023 compared to 16 in 2022, 19 in 2021, 13 in 2020, and 34 in 2019 to date.