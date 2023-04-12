Young Wyomingite Killed, 3 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash

One person was killed and three others were injured in a three-vehicle crash northwest of Cokeville Tuesday afternoon, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash occurred around 2:50 p.m. at Border Junction in the far western part of Lincoln County, less than a quarter mile from the Idaho state line.

According to a fatality crash summary, an SUV was southbound on Wyoming 89 when the driver reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 30, attempted to turn eastbound onto U.S. 30, and was T-boned by a westbound semi.

The impact caused the SUV to spin counter-clockwise, fully ejecting the right rear passenger, and the semi to overturn onto its side and skid into an eastbound semi.

The summary identified 24-year-old Wyoming resident Steffany Bolivar Velasquez as the passenger killed in the crash.

This is the 35th reported fatality on Wyoming's highways in 2023 compared to 21 in 2022, 25 in 2021, 19 in 2020, and 39 in 2019 to date.