Wyoming School Official Defends Withholding Investigation Report

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming school official is defending his decision to withhold an investigative report that a judge has ruled is a public record.

The judge ordered the release of the report into bullying and harassment at a Cheyenne junior high school, where racist and homophobic flyers were posted last year.

School District Superintendent Boyd Brown said Tuesday he worries the release of the report could prevent students from coming forward or participating in such investigations in the future out of fear that their information could be released to the public.

The judge plans to black out the names of people in the report before it is made public.