For more than two decades, a small army of volunteers quietly worked to protect one of the world’s largest remaining populations of greater sage grouse. On Thursday, Wyoming wildlife officials informed them that their work has come to an end.

A letter emailed to more than 100 members of eight regional working groups thanked the volunteers for their years of dedication but stated that the time had come to conclude the program.

The letter cited “changing times” as the reason for the shutdown. Funding, once provided by the state legislature, now comes from Game and Fish, which spent nearly $300,000 on the groups last year. While statewide policy decisions will continue under the Sage Grouse Implementation Team, local groups have been central to conservation efforts—coordinating surveys, guiding research, and protecting critical habitats.

The loss raises concerns about funding and ongoing research. Without these groups, some of the work they performed, including tracking sage grouse populations and guiding scientific studies, may not be replaced.

Wyoming is home to nearly 40 percent of the world’s remaining sage grouse. Over the past 53 years, the species has declined by more than 80 percent. Much of the state’s prime sagebrush habitat overlaps with oil and gas development, creating ongoing tension between conservation and economic interests.

The working groups were first convened in 2004 under former Governor Dave Freudenthal, at a time when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was considering listing the sage grouse under the Endangered Species Act. Over 21 years, the groups directed funding for 377 conservation projects and helped draft emergency plans for struggling populations.

With the groups gone, Wyoming plans to host an annual “sage grouse summit” and explore new ways to incorporate public feedback into conservation policies. However, the end of the local working groups marks a significant shift in how the state manages one of its most iconic and vulnerable species.

The sage grouse, Wyoming’s grassland sentinel, now faces its next chapter without the dedicated local guardians who have watched over it for more than 20 years. In the sprawling sagebrush of Wyoming, every lost lek, empty survey, and cut in funding carries weighty consequences for both the birds and the people who have fought to protect them.

