Behind the walls of the Wyoming State Penitentiary, a remarkable story of hope, skill, and second chances is quietly unfolding. For several years, the Lions Club has partnered with the prison to support the Recycle for Sight Program, a global initiative that collects, refurbishes, and distributes used eyeglasses to individuals in need around the world.

At the heart of this effort are inmates in the Youthful Offender Transition Program (YOTP). These young men are learning more than woodworking or trades—they are learning the value of service. Each day, participants carefully clean, repair, and read prescriptions on donated eyeglasses, meticulously sorting them by gender and prescription strength. Once processed, the glasses are returned to the Lions Club to find new homes across communities worldwide.

Since the program began at WSP on October 20, 2025, the YOTP participants have restored around 2,000 pairs of eyeglasses, giving the gift of clear vision to thousands of people who might otherwise go without.

“This program is about more than eyeglasses,” said a Lions Club spokesperson. “It’s about giving young offenders a sense of purpose and showing them that even behind bars, their actions can make a real difference in the world.”

The collaboration exemplifies how service and rehabilitation can intersect, transforming lives both inside and outside prison walls. For those looking to support the cause, donated eyeglasses can be dropped off at local Lions Club collection sites across Wyoming.

By helping restore sight, these young inmates are also helping restore hope—for themselves, for those in need, and for the wider community.