The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued a Direct Final Rule (DFR) delaying compliance with federal bonding requirements for oil and gas operators in Wyoming. The rule, which amends regulations introduced during the Biden Administration, extends the phase-in date for statewide minimum bond amounts. These requirements had represented a substantial increase—estimated at 1,400%—for operators, according to the Petroleum Association of Wyoming (PAW).

Pete Obermueller, president of PAW, praised the change, saying it provides Wyoming’s small operators “much-needed breathing room” on existing bonds. “This marks significant progress in addressing the anti-oil and natural gas regulations that were handed down during the previous administration,” Obermueller said. He added that while the rule does not apply to new bonds or fully rescind the previous requirements, the delay allows additional time for the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to finalize a bonding pool program championed by PAW during the last legislative session.

PAW represents small, locally owned operators, who produce roughly one-third of Wyoming’s oil and gas. The group has long argued that the bonding requirements were overly burdensome and could force small operators to halt production.

However, critics of the move have questioned whether delaying compliance compromises environmental and financial protections. Federal bonding requirements are intended to ensure that operators can cover the cost of well reclamation and cleanup, reducing potential liabilities to taxpayers. Environmental advocates and some policymakers argue that rolling back these requirements—or delaying compliance—could leave taxpayers exposed if companies fail to meet their obligations.

In addition, some energy analysts caution that framing the Biden-era bonding rules as “anti-oil and gas” oversimplifies the intent of the regulations, which aim to strengthen the financial responsibility of operators and encourage sustainable practices on federal lands.

The BLM’s Direct Final Rule allows Wyoming operators additional time to meet the updated bond amounts, while the agency and industry groups continue to discuss long-term approaches to bonding that balance financial security, environmental protection, and domestic energy production.